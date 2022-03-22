A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron performs a low pass over the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England Mar. 22, 2022. The F-35A Lightning II provides the Liberty Wing with a combination of low observability and multi-mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7106725
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-TO545-1091
|Resolution:
|7078x4719
|Size:
|16.67 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
