    Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 2 of 7]

    Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron performs a low pass over the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England Mar. 22, 2022. The F-35A Lightning II provides the Liberty Wing with a combination of low observability and multi-mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 03:58
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    This work, Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    Lightning II
    495th Fighter Squadron

