Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Glover, an air traffic control watch supervisor assigned to the 48th Operations Support Squadron, monitors aircraft movement at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England Mar. 22, 2022. ATC Airmen are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing and communicate vital flight patterns and weather information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

