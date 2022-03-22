U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Glover, an air traffic control watch supervisor assigned to the 48th Operations Support Squadron, monitors aircraft movement at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England Mar. 22, 2022. ATC Airmen are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing and communicate vital flight patterns and weather information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7106726
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-TO545-1182
|Resolution:
|7125x4750
|Size:
|12.42 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
