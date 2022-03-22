Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 4 of 7]

    Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Wynn,, an air traffic control watch supervisor assigned to the 48th Operations Support Squadron, monitors aircraft movement at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Mar. 22, 2022. ATC Airmen are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing and communicate vital flight patterns and weather information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 03:58
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    air traffic control
    tower
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th OSS

