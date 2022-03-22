U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Scott, an air traffic controller, assigned to the 48th Operations Support Squadron, is trained on work tasks during routine flight operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 22, 2022. ATC Airmen are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing and communicate vital flight patterns and weather information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 03:58 Photo ID: 7106729 VIRIN: 220322-F-TO545-1197 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.72 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.