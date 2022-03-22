Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 5 of 7]

    Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lan Nguyen, an assistant chief controller assigned to the 48th Operations Support Squadron, monitors the flight line at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 22, 2022. Air traffic control Airmen are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing, and play a significant role in communicating vital flight patterns and weather information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 03:58
    Photo ID: 7106728
    VIRIN: 220322-F-TO545-1190
    Resolution: 7243x4829
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air traffic control
    RAF Lakenheath
    tower
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th OSS

