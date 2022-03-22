U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lan Nguyen, an assistant chief controller assigned to the 48th Operations Support Squadron, monitors the flight line at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 22, 2022. Air traffic control Airmen are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing, and play a significant role in communicating vital flight patterns and weather information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7106728
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-TO545-1190
|Resolution:
|7243x4829
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS
