    Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 1 of 7]

    Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off on a routine training mission from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Mar. 22, 2022. The Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, allowing the Liberty Wing to provide air dominance over the United States Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
