A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off on a routine training mission from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Mar. 22, 2022. The Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, allowing the Liberty Wing to provide air dominance over the United States Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7106724
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-TO545-1061
|Resolution:
|6253x4169
|Size:
|10.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Air traffic controllers keep skies over RAF Lakenheath safe [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS
