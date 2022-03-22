Airmen from the 22nd Maintenance Squadron, complete an isochronal inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker March 22, 2022, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Every 24 months, 1,800 flight hours or 1,000 landings, each KC-135 must undergo a thorough inspection known as an Isochronal Periodic Inspection to ensure mission readiness and operation. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 16:40 Photo ID: 7106217 VIRIN: 220322-F-GC264-644 Resolution: 7074x4716 Size: 1.51 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.