    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 5 of 6]

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs from the 22nd Maintenance Squadron, take off the number four engine trailing edge fairing to inspect the drag strut on a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The panel is the support strut for the engine and is removed to look for any type of damage. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 16:40
    Photo ID: 7106216
    VIRIN: 220218-F-GC264-579
    Resolution: 8073x5382
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inspection
    22 ARW
    iso prep
    22 MXS
    support strut
    trailing edge fairing

