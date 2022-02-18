Crew chiefs from the 22nd Maintenance Squadron, take off the number four engine trailing edge fairing to inspect the drag strut on a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The panel is the support strut for the engine and is removed to look for any type of damage. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7106216
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-GC264-579
|Resolution:
|8073x5382
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
