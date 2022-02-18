Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

Crew chiefs from the 22nd Maintenance Squadron, take off the number four engine trailing edge fairing to inspect the drag strut on a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The panel is the support strut for the engine and is removed to look for any type of damage. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

