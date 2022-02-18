Senior Airman Jacob Coleman, 22nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker during an isochronal inspection Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Airmen inspect the boom to find and diagnose any issues that could prevent the boom from extending or retracting during flight. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7106214
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-GC264-339
|Resolution:
|7511x5007
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT