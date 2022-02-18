Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

Senior Airman Jacob Coleman, 22nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker during an isochronal inspection Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Airmen inspect the boom to find and diagnose any issues that could prevent the boom from extending or retracting during flight. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

