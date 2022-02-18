Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 3 of 6]

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jacob Coleman, 22nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker during an isochronal inspection Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Airmen inspect the boom to find and diagnose any issues that could prevent the boom from extending or retracting during flight. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7106214
    VIRIN: 220218-F-GC264-339
    Resolution: 7511x5007
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

    inspection
    KC-135
    22 ARW
    iso prep
    isochronal
    22 MXS

