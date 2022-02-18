Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

Senior Airman Randall Moore, 22nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, conducts an initial inspection of a KC-135 engine during an isochronal inspection Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Components of the engine, such as the valves, seals and clamps are looked over to make sure there are no signs of damage or wear. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

