Senior Airman Randall Moore, 22nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, conducts an initial inspection of a KC-135 engine during an isochronal inspection Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Components of the engine, such as the valves, seals and clamps are looked over to make sure there are no signs of damage or wear. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7106213
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-GC264-217
|Resolution:
|7044x4696
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
