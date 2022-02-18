Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 2 of 6]

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Randall Moore, 22nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, conducts an initial inspection of a KC-135 engine during an isochronal inspection Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Components of the engine, such as the valves, seals and clamps are looked over to make sure there are no signs of damage or wear. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 16:41
    Photo ID: 7106213
    VIRIN: 220218-F-GC264-217
    Resolution: 7044x4696
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inspection
    KC-135
    22 ARW
    iso prep
    22 mxs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT