Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

Airman 1st Class Matthew Roosa, 22nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, completes the lubrication process of an isochronal inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During this process Airmen look for components that need to be serviced and replaced. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

