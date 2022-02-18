Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 1 of 6]

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Matthew Roosa, 22nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, completes the lubrication process of an isochronal inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During this process Airmen look for components that need to be serviced and replaced. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

