Airman 1st Class Matthew Roosa, 22nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, completes the lubrication process of an isochronal inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During this process Airmen look for components that need to be serviced and replaced. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7106210
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-GC264-753
|Resolution:
|5336x8004
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
