Crew chiefs from the 22nd Maintenance Squadron, remove a fan cowl for an actuator repair during an isochronal inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Actuators on an aircraft perform a number of important functions such as adjusting flight control surfaces like the elevator, rudder, flaps and spoilers. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)
|02.18.2022
|03.23.2022 16:41
|7106215
|220218-F-GC264-459
|8256x5504
|1.61 MB
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|3
|1
Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation
