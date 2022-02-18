Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 4 of 6]

    Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs from the 22nd Maintenance Squadron, remove a fan cowl for an actuator repair during an isochronal inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Actuators on an aircraft perform a number of important functions such as adjusting flight control surfaces like the elevator, rudder, flaps and spoilers. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 16:41
    Photo ID: 7106215
    VIRIN: 220218-F-GC264-459
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inspection
    22 ARW
    iso prep
    isochronal
    actuator
    22 MXS

