Fit to Fly: KC-135 ISO Preparation

Crew chiefs from the 22nd Maintenance Squadron, remove a fan cowl for an actuator repair during an isochronal inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 18, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Actuators on an aircraft perform a number of important functions such as adjusting flight control surfaces like the elevator, rudder, flaps and spoilers. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

