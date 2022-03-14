While a smoke grenade provides cover to advancing Soldiers, a Test Board Evaluator reviews a checklist at the Combat Testing Lane setup prior to the beginning of the MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge testing event at Camp Bullis, TX.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 15:07
|Photo ID:
|7106045
|VIRIN:
|220314-D-WK488-318
|Resolution:
|1440x1080
|Size:
|565.15 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT