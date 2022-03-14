While a smoke grenade provides cover to advancing Soldiers, a Test Board Evaluator reviews a checklist at the Combat Testing Lane setup prior to the beginning of the MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge testing event at Camp Bullis, TX.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:07 Photo ID: 7106045 VIRIN: 220314-D-WK488-318 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 565.15 KB Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.