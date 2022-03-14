Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis [Image 7 of 7]

    MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    While a smoke grenade provides cover to advancing Soldiers, a Test Board Evaluator reviews a checklist at the Combat Testing Lane setup prior to the beginning of the MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge testing event at Camp Bullis, TX.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:07
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 
    MEDCoE
    EFMB

