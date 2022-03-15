Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis [Image 1 of 7]

    MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    During the Medical Evacuation Lane setup and validation, Staff Sgt. Caleb Stinson (rear right) oversees detailed Advanced Individual Training Soldiers remove a simulated casualty from a field litter ambulance prior to the beginning of the MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event at Camp Bullis, TX.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:07
    Photo ID: 7106038
    VIRIN: 220315-A-WK488-001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.85 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis [Image 7 of 7], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

