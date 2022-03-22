MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis

Expert Field Medical Badge candidates watch as Staff Sgt. Brinden Peak, a 68C Practical Nursing Specialist assigned to the Brooke Army Medical Center, demonstrates administrating medication to a simulated casualty during the standardization portion of the Tactical Casualty Combat Care Lane. During the first week of the MEDCoE EFMB, candidates have the opportunity to see lane demonstrations prior to testing the following week.

