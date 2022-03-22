MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis

Expert Field Medical Badge candidate Staff Sgt. Mitchell Williams, a 68W Combat Medic assigned to the 232nd Medical Battalion loads a simulated casualty onto the back of Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) with the assistance of three detailed Advanced Individual Training Soldiers during the standardization phase of the Medical Evacuation Lane. During the first week of the MEDCoE EFMB, candidates have the opportunity to see lane demonstrations prior to testing the following week.

