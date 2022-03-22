At the Warrior Skills Task lane Staff Sgt. Lawrence Attwood (right), a 68P Radiology Specialist Instructor assigned to the 264th Medical Battalion, demonstrates how to setup a Tactical Manpack Radio to Expert Field Medical Badge candidates Spc. Paulo Dasilva and Spc. Erick Rodriguez, both assigned to the the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity at Fort Carson (MEDDAC). During the first week of the MEDCoE EFMB, candidates have the opportunity to see lane demonstrations prior to testing the following week.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:07 Photo ID: 7106043 VIRIN: 220322-A-WK488-011 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.72 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis [Image 7 of 7], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.