MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge test event kicks off at Camp Bullis

Pvt. Lyhjon Leslie, an Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 264th Medical Battalion, and training to become a 68F Physical Therapy Specialist, straps down a simulated casualty aboard a field litter ambulance with the help of other AIT Soldiers detailed to assist during the Medical Evacuation Lane validation portion of the MEDCoE Expert Field Medical Badge testing event at Camp Bullis, TX.

