Flight Line/EOD Images, Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Melvin Maxwell, center, 60th Mission Group commander, is assisted by Senior Airman Serena Pedley, left, and SrA Steven Pedley, both 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal journeymen, as he tries on an Explosive Ordnance Disposal blast suit during a visit to the EOD range at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 15, 2022. The personal protection equipment is a heavy suit of body armor designed to withstand the pressure generated by a bomb and any fragments the bomb may produce. Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in extreme environments, EOD technicians serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

