From left to right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, Col. Corey Simmons, 60th AMW commander, Col. Melvin Maxwell, 60th Mission Group commander and Lt. Col. Clint Townsend, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, participate in a controlled Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstration at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 15, 2022. Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in extreme environments, EOD technicians serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 18:15
|Photo ID:
|7104727
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-RU983-1184
|Resolution:
|3600x5094
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight Line/EOD Images, Travis AFB [Image 28 of 28], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT