Flight Line/EOD Images, Travis AFB

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, Col. Corey Simmons, 60th AMW commander, listen to Senior Airman Steven Pedley and SrA Serena Pedley, both 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal journeymen, during a visit to the EOD range at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 15, 2022. Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in extreme environments, EOD technicians serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

