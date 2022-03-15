Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Line/EOD Images, Travis AFB [Image 26 of 28]

    Flight Line/EOD Images, Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, Master Sgt. Angelo Giannosa, center, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight superintendent and Tech. Sgt. Scott

    McDonough, 60th CES EOD craftsman, participate in a visit to the EOD range at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 15, 2022. Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in extreme environments, EOD technicians serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7104736
    VIRIN: 220315-F-RU983-1326
    Resolution: 3600x2873
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Line/EOD Images, Travis AFB [Image 28 of 28], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

