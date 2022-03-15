Flight Line/EOD Images, Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, wears an Explosive Ordnance Disposal blast suit helmet during a visit to the EOD range at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 15, 2022. The helmet is designed to protect against the four main blast threats: overpressure, fragmentation, impact and heat. Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in extreme environments, EOD technicians serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

