Flight Line/EOD Images, Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and members assigned to 60th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight watch Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, center right, 60th AMW command chief, operate a bomb disposal robot during a visit to the EOD range at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 15, 2022. Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in extreme environments, EOD technicians serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

