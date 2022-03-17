READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness

1st Lt. Eric Guzman Costa, a platoon leader with Charlie Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, writes down recommendations from his company commander, March 17, 2022, during a Unit Training Management course on Fort Drum, New York.



The UTM team from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas led a three-day course to help leaders from the brigade refresh their knowledge on Field Manual 7-0, Training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022