    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness [Image 6 of 7]

    READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Jimmy Davis, lead trainer for the Unit Training Management mobile training team, talks to leaders about the resources available to them during a UTM course, March 17, 2022, on Fort Drum, New York.

    The UTM team from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas led a three-day course to help leaders from the brigade refresh their knowledge on Field Manual 7-0, Training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness

    10th Mountain Division
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    Fort Leavenworth
    Readiness
    Kansas
    Army Sustainment

