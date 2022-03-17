Jimmy Davis, lead trainer for the Unit Training Management mobile training team, talks to leaders about the resources available to them during a UTM course, March 17, 2022, on Fort Drum, New York.
The UTM team from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas led a three-day course to help leaders from the brigade refresh their knowledge on Field Manual 7-0, Training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 16:19
|Photo ID:
|7104442
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-WA772-331
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness
