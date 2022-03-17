READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – From platoon to brigade level, leaders refreshed their skills during Unit Training Management, March 15-17, on Fort Drum, New York.



A UTM Mobile Training Team from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, led the three-day management course for the leadership within the brigade.



According to Jimmy Davis, the lead trainer for the mobile training team, the purpose of the course is to refresh leaders with the guidance under Field Manual 7-0, Training, and teach them how to execute all the requirements under the doctrine.



“We know that training management is a problem throughout the Army and we want to help units build crosswalks and training calendars and then help them understand how to execute those plans,” added Davis.



For leaders like Capt. Ashley Jackson, commander for Charlie Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, the course was beneficial not only for herself but also for her younger officers.



“As a commander, I have to ensure a shared understanding with my junior leaders,” said Jackson. “This course helped my platoon leaders and sergeants see and understand the bigger picture of why we plan and execute training instead of just seeing it from their spectrum.”



Jackson, who has been in command since July of 2021, said this training was also beneficial to help build morale and trust with her Soldiers.



“My Soldiers provide constant transportation support for units throughout the division and a training calendar allows us as leaders to better dictate our time management for our troops,” added Jackson. “However, more importantly, these calendars also allow us to give the Soldiers predictability so that outside of their busy work life they can also have their personal life.”



During the last day of the course, Davis and his team allowed company leadership to brief their battalion commanders on their training plans.



“Before we leave these leaders with all these new resources and information, we want them to have a foundation which is why we have them brief their leadership,” said Davis. “For this unit to be successful when we leave, we need participation from all levels. We were happy to see that [10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade] did that because it will definitely help them succeed in the future.”

