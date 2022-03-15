READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness

David Smith, an instructor with the Unit Training Management Mobile Training Team, shows leaders from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, resources that they could use to help build training plans during a UTM course, March 15, 2022, on Fort Drum, New York.



The UTM team led a three-day course to help leaders from the brigade refresh their knowledge on Field Manual 7-0, Training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

