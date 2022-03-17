READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness

Lt. Col. Carlos Oquendo, battalion commander for the 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, provides feedback to his company command teams during a Unit Training Management course, March 17, 2022, on Fort Drum, New York.



The UTM team from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas led a three-day course to help leaders from the brigade refresh their knowledge on Field Manual 7-0, Training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

