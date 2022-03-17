READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness

Lt. Col. Gregory Darden, battalion commander for 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, listens to the training plans his Charlie Company command team has created during a Unit Training Management course, March 17, 2022, on Fort Drum, New York.



The UTM team from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas led a three-day course to help leaders from the brigade refresh their knowledge on Field Manual 7-0, Training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

