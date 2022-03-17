Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness [Image 3 of 7]

    READINESS: Unit Training Management enhances Sustainers readiness

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Gregory Darden, battalion commander for 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, listens to the training plans his Charlie Company command team has created during a Unit Training Management course, March 17, 2022, on Fort Drum, New York.

    The UTM team from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas led a three-day course to help leaders from the brigade refresh their knowledge on Field Manual 7-0, Training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 16:19
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Leaders
    Leadership
    10th Mountain Division
    New York
    Fort Drum
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    Fort Leavenworth
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    Kansas
    Army Sustainment
    Training Plans
    Unit Training Management
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade
    Long Range Training Calendar

