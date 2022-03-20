Command Sgt. Major David Hanson, 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, congratulates Sgt. 1st Class Kelsey Collard for her outstanding performance during the 38th Infantry Division command post exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky., Mar. 20, 2022. The exercise provided the division headquarters the opportunity to train their leadership and staff utilizing mission command systems within a large scale ground combat operations simulation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:17 Photo ID: 7103840 VIRIN: 220320-A-XO554-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.93 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX [Image 6 of 6], by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.