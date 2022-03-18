157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

Observer coach/trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, observe 38th Infantry Division sodiers during a command post exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky., Mar. 18, 2022. First Army OC/Ts observed every stage of the training to provide doctrinal advice and feedback during the exercise and final after action review. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)

Date Taken: 03.18.2022
Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US