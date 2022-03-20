Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Story by Sgt. James Hobbs 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT CAMPBELL, K.Y. – Observer coach/trainers from the 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, and the Indiana Army National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division recently conducted a command post exercise, or CPX, in preparation for Warfighter 22-05.
    A CPX is a training event for division headquarters elements to train both their leadership and staff functions utilizing their mission command systems in a computer simulation.
    “Command Post exercises serve to test and refine systems and processes which are crucial to successful execution of large-scale combat operations,” explained Master Sgt. Joshua Little, the non-commissioned officer in charge of brigade operations for 157th Inf. Bde. “In the most basic sense we take the myriad tasks involved in moving thousands of personnel and pieces of equipment and apply each of these tasks to a functional area which is responsible for managing and executing these warfighting functions.”
    However, the responsibility of First Army OC/Ts is not to grade the performance of their National Guard partners, Little said.
    “Observer Coach/Trainers support these exercises by serving as the eyes and ears of the supported commander. We observe the staff performing their tasks, see how guidance is distributed across the formation, and engage with soldiers to see if they understand the mission and their role in achieving their commander’s objectives.”
    Warfighter 22-05 is currently scheduled to take place later this year as the culminating event of the current training plan. The 157th Inf. Bde. will hand off lead OC/T responsibilities for 38th Inf. Div. to the Mission Command Training Program out of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas while providing guest OC/Ts to ensure as complete a review of their performance as possible.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    38th Infantry Division
    CPX
    OC/T
    157th Infantry Brigade

