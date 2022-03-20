157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

Photo By Sgt. James Hobbs | Command Sgt. Major David Hanson, 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Hobbs | Command Sgt. Major David Hanson, 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, congratulates Sgt. 1st Class Kelsey Collard for her outstanding performance during the 38th Infantry Division command post exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky., Mar. 20, 2022. The exercise provided the division headquarters the opportunity to train their leadership and staff utilizing mission command systems within a large scale ground combat operations simulation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, K.Y. – Observer coach/trainers from the 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, and the Indiana Army National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division recently conducted a command post exercise, or CPX, in preparation for Warfighter 22-05.

A CPX is a training event for division headquarters elements to train both their leadership and staff functions utilizing their mission command systems in a computer simulation.

“Command Post exercises serve to test and refine systems and processes which are crucial to successful execution of large-scale combat operations,” explained Master Sgt. Joshua Little, the non-commissioned officer in charge of brigade operations for 157th Inf. Bde. “In the most basic sense we take the myriad tasks involved in moving thousands of personnel and pieces of equipment and apply each of these tasks to a functional area which is responsible for managing and executing these warfighting functions.”

However, the responsibility of First Army OC/Ts is not to grade the performance of their National Guard partners, Little said.

“Observer Coach/Trainers support these exercises by serving as the eyes and ears of the supported commander. We observe the staff performing their tasks, see how guidance is distributed across the formation, and engage with soldiers to see if they understand the mission and their role in achieving their commander’s objectives.”

Warfighter 22-05 is currently scheduled to take place later this year as the culminating event of the current training plan. The 157th Inf. Bde. will hand off lead OC/T responsibilities for 38th Inf. Div. to the Mission Command Training Program out of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas while providing guest OC/Ts to ensure as complete a review of their performance as possible.