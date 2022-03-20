157th Infantry Brigade and 38th Infantry Division conduct a final after action review for a command post exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky., Mar. 20, 2022. The final after action review provided 38th Inf. Div. the opportunity to identify challenges faced and actions taken to overcome them while also highlighting areas of success during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)
157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
