Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX [Image 5 of 6]

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Hobbs 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    157th Infantry Brigade and 38th Infantry Division conduct a final after action review for a command post exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky., Mar. 20, 2022. The final after action review provided 38th Inf. Div. the opportunity to identify challenges faced and actions taken to overcome them while also highlighting areas of success during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:17
    Photo ID: 7103837
    VIRIN: 220320-A-XO554-001
    Resolution: 4206x2804
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX [Image 6 of 6], by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    First Army
    CPX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT