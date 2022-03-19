Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX [Image 2 of 6]

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Hobbs 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, 38th Infantry Divison Commander, and Col. Shawn P. Underwood, 157th Infantry Brigade Commander, First Army Division East, review slides for the final after action review of the command post exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky., Mar. 19, 2022. The final after action review provides the training unit an opportunity to identify areas of success and identify challenges to build success in missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:17
    Photo ID: 7103834
    VIRIN: 220319-A-XO554-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX [Image 6 of 6], by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX
    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    First Army
    CPX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT