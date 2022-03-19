157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

Maj. Gen. Timothy N. Thombleson, 38th Infantry Divison Commander, and Col. Shawn P. Underwood, 157th Infantry Brigade Commander, First Army Division East, review slides for the final after action review of the command post exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky., Mar. 19, 2022. The final after action review provides the training unit an opportunity to identify areas of success and identify challenges to build success in missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)

