157th Infantry Brigade partners with 38th Infantry Division for CPX

Spc. Mark Crossen, an information technology specialist assigned to 38th Infantry Division, prepares a command workstation for a remote briefing during a command post exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky., Mar. 18, 2022. The exercise provided the division the opportunity to train their leadership and staff utilizing mission command systems within a large scale ground combat operations simulation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Hobbs)

Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US