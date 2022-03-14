1st Sgt. Charles Lee of Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment gives a speech at the change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Charles Lee relinquishes responsibility of Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment to 1st. Sgt. Travis Stoddard.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 10:31 Photo ID: 7101862 VIRIN: 220314-A-RG158-0087 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 22.71 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.