1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard, outgoing Headquarters Battery 1st Sgt., passes guide-on as to signify the change of responsibility at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes responsibility of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment to 1st Sgt. Gullick (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7101855
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-RG158-0031
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.32 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
