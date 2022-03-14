Change of Responsibility

Capt. J. Boyd Williams gives a speech at the change of command ceremony for Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes command of HAVOC battery to 1st Sgt. Gullick.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

