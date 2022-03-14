Capt. J. Boyd Williams gives a speech at the change of command ceremony for Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes command of HAVOC battery to 1st Sgt. Gullick.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7101856
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-RG158-0039
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.44 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT