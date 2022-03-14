1st Sgt. Trey Gullick, incoming Headquarters Battery 1st Sgt., gives a speech during a change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes responsibility of Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment to 1st Sgt. Gullick. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7101859
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-RG158-0055
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|17.97 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
