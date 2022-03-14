Master Sgt. Trey Gullick is laterally promoted to 1st Sergeant prior to a change of responsibility at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar 14, 2022.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:30
|Photo ID:
|7101854
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-RG158-0013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.46 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT