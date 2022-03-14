Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 10]

    Change of Responsibility

    GERMANY

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment take a group photo after a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes command to 1st Sgt. Trey Gullick.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 10:31
    Photo ID: 7101861
    VIRIN: 220314-A-RG158-0065
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.71 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT