U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment take a group photo after a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar 14, 2022. 1st Sgt. Travis Stoddard relinquishes command to 1st Sgt. Trey Gullick.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7101861
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-RG158-0065
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.71 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS
