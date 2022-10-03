Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling

An F-35A Lightning II from the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies over the flightline before receiving fuel during joint hot pit refueling training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. Although both services have individual training schedules, and areas of expertise, their continued, combined efforts synchronize to accomplish a shared vision towards maintaining security, stability, prosperity, and peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP