    Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling [Image 1 of 8]

    Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II from the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies over the flightline before receiving fuel during joint hot pit refueling training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. The F-35A Lightning II, fifth-generation fighter jet, has advanced, integrated avionics and aerodynamic performance which provide next-generation stealth, reduced vulnerability and enhanced situational awareness for the U.S. and her allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 20:11
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hot pit refueling
    joint training
    3D Marine Logistics Group
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron

