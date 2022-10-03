Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling

An F-35A Lightning II from the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies over the flightline before receiving fuel during joint hot pit refueling training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. The F-35A Lightning II, fifth-generation fighter jet, has advanced, integrated avionics and aerodynamic performance which provide next-generation stealth, reduced vulnerability and enhanced situational awareness for the U.S. and her allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

