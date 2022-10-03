Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling [Image 3 of 8]

    Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman, 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, and two U.S. Marines, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, get ready to support an F-35A Lightning II, 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during joint hot pit refueling training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. Hot pit refueling uses a single-point refuel pump which allows an aircraft to be rapidly refueled immediately after landing, and while leaving an engine running. This cuts down on response time and ensures the mission can be completed anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 20:11
    Photo ID: 7101055
    VIRIN: 220310-F-ZJ963-1483
    Resolution: 7190x4507
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    hot pit refueling
    joint training
    3D Marine Logistics Group
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron

