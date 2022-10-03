Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling

A U.S. Airman, 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, and two U.S. Marines, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, get ready to support an F-35A Lightning II, 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during joint hot pit refueling training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. Hot pit refueling uses a single-point refuel pump which allows an aircraft to be rapidly refueled immediately after landing, and while leaving an engine running. This cuts down on response time and ensures the mission can be completed anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

