Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Berry, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, carries the nozzle during joint hot pit refueling training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. Hot pit refueling uses a single-point refuel pump which allows an aircraft to be rapidly refueled immediately after landing, and while leaving an engine running. This cuts down on response time and ensures the mission can be completed anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

