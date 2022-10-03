Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling

A U.S. Air Force pilot, 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, taxis in an F-35A Lightning II from the 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska as U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Evan Goode, 3D Marine Logistics Group motor vehicle operator, provides hand signals to stop during joint hot pit refueling training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. Joint training helps to increase interoperability, equipping the services with the ability to work more efficiently as a team during real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

