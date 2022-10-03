Better together: Airmen, Marines practice hot pit refueling

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Lopes, left, 3D Marine Logistics Group bulk fuel specialist, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Elias-Vasquez, middle, 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Cody Berry, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, fuels distribution operator, refuel an F-35A Lightning II, 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during joint hot pit refueling training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2022. Joint training helps to increase interoperability, equipping the services with the ability to work more efficiently as a team during real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP