NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 10, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses with Sailors following a female senior leadership round table discussion, March 10, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norfolk for the 100th celebration of Navy aircraft carriers and to meet with senior female leadership during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 16:02 Photo ID: 7100603 VIRIN: 220310-N-SR275-1548 Resolution: 4000x2250 Size: 3.54 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV visits Norfolk [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.