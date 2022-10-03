SECNAV visits Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 10, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visits with Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic and Commander, Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command, during a visit to Norfolk, Virginia, March 10, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norfolk for the centennial of Navy Aircraft Carriers and to conduct a roundtable with female senior Sailors during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7100584
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-SR275-1018
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
